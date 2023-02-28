Kentucky State's Kong Kong was perfect from the field and free throw line Monday, leading KSU with 21 points as the Thorobreds defeated Albany State in the TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket. (Kentucky State Athletics photo)
The Kentucky State men’s basketball team has won its first two games of the TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket, advancing to the quarterfinals Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.
The Thorobreds defeated Albany State 83-70 Monday to reach the semifinals, where they will meet the No. 1 seed from the West Division, Tuskegee. Kentucky seed is the No. 5 seed out of the West.
On Monday KSU’s Kong Kong shot 100% from the field (8-for-8), including the 3-point line (2-for-2), and at the free throw line (3-for-3). His perfect performance made him the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.
"Today was just one of those days where the ball just felt it was coming to me whenever I was open,” Kong said. “When I hustled for it, the ball fell in my lap. I want to thank my teammates again because if it wasn't for my teammates, I wouldn't have been able to hit those shots I made."
Jalon Andrews led Kentucky State with 11 rebounds, nine coming on defensive boards.
“We have to keep our defensive intensity and keep it there,” Andrews said about playing Tuskegee. “It's another level for it. We got to survive and advance; it's another level for it (defense). We want to keep winning. The defense has to win a championship." Andrews had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"I'm happy with the win today,” KSU coach Jamaal Jackson said. “That's what tournament play is all about, whether it is by one or 20. We played with great energy; our guys came together. We were moving the ball, got a lot of open shots, and we followed our defensive plan. Our guys did well."
• Kentucky State relied on a consistent second half to defeat Allen 82-72 in the first round of the tournament Saturday.
In the first 10 minutes of the game the score was tied three times, once by Kentucky State at 16:08 (6-6) and twice by Allen at 13:30 (12-12) and 12:12 (14-14).
Four points from Brandon Hill and a 3-pointer by Elijiah Lockhart led to a 28-17 Kentucky State advantage with 6:41 remaining in the first half.
Allen came within one of KSU, 36-35, at halftime. Shamon Mosley found his rhythm in the second half and converted an and-one play that extended the Kentucky State lead to 46-40 at 12:52 in the second half. Montrell Jacobs hit a 3-pointer to go 3-of-3 from long range for the night, giving Kentucky State a 72-59 lead.
The final points of the night came on a dunk from Jacobs to secure the 82-72 victory. Chase Cook and Cameron Sembly of the Allen Yellow Jackets led their team’s scoring effort with 24 and 18 points, respectively.
Mosley led the Thorobreds with 20 points and six rebounds and Jacobs added another 19 points. KSU’s Jalon Andrews and Tyson Brooks each contributed nine rebounds in the win.
