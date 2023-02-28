030123.MBB- KSU Kong_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Kong Kong was perfect from the field and free throw line Monday, leading KSU with 21 points as the Thorobreds defeated Albany State in the TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket. (Kentucky State Athletics photo)

The Kentucky State men’s basketball team has won its first two games of the TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket, advancing to the quarterfinals Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.

The Thorobreds defeated Albany State 83-70 Monday to reach the semifinals, where they will meet the No. 1 seed from the West Division, Tuskegee. Kentucky seed is the No. 5 seed out of the West.

