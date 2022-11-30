113022.KSU-Jay Murrell_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Jay Murrell (14) shoots over Edward Waters' Larry Kuimi (5) during Monday's game in Lexington. Murrell scored 33 points as the Thorobreds won 103-98 in overtime. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky State men's basketball team defeated Edward Waters 103-98 in overtime Monday at the Clive M. Beck Center at Transylvania University.

Kentucky State is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference while Edward Waters fell to 1-2 overall and in conference play.

