Kentucky State's Shamon Mosley, seen here preparing to shoot a free throw against Edward Waters Nov. 28, scored 15 points as the Thorobreds defeated Fort Valley State 82-75 Thursday at the Exum Center. (Austin Stuckey | State Journal)
All good things must end, and the Kentucky State men’s basketball team ended Fort Valley State’s five-game win streak with an 82-75 victory Thursday night at the William Exum Center.
Free throws made the difference in the first half as the Thorobreds made 69.2% (9-of-13) foul shots to give them a 33-30 advantage at the half.
Kentucky State was efficient in the second half, shooting 63.6% (7-of-11) from the 3-point line, 61.5% (8-of-13) from the charity stripe, and 53.1% (17-of-32) from the field.
The Thorobreds’ bench scored 45 points, led by Shamon Mosley with 15, followed by nine points each from Massamba Dioum and Khalif Crawley.
A pair of Thorobreds scored 12 points each, Montrell Jacobs and Jay Murrell.
How it happened
KSU’s Tyson Brooks scored the first points of the contest on a second-chance layup. Jamal Reynolds responded with a driving layup to tie the game 2-2 early in the first half.
A step-back jump shot by Jalon Andrews gave the Thorobreds a slight lead, but Joe Williams responded with a hook shot to tie the game 4-4 just moments into the first half.
Two 3-pointers from Murrell extended the Kentucky State lead to six (12-6) with 15:38 remaining in the first half.
The Wildcats rallied and extended their lead to nine points, 25-16, on a made free throw by Khadim Samb at 4:25 in the first half.
Kentucky State battled back to tie and then take a one point, 26-25, lead on two made free throws from Mosley with 1:31 remaining in the first half.
Fort Valley State tied the game 30-30 on two made free throws. Andrews hit a 3-pointer to give the Thorobreds a 33-30 lead at the end of the first half.
Upon returning from the half, the lead changed eight times as a quick three points on an and-one by Brandon Hill gave the Thorobreds a 57-55 lead with 9:56 left in the second half.
Kong Kong sent Doucet to the charity stripe, where he could capitalize, making both of his attempts to tie the game 65-65 at 4:53 in the second half.
The game stayed tied for a brief moment as Murrell scored a quick four points and hit a floater with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to give his team an 81-71 lead. Kentucky State would hold off the Wildcats and win the game 82-75.
Up next
Kentucky State will host Albany State Saturday at 3 p.m. at the William Exum Center.
