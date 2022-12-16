121722.MBall-KSU Shamon Mosley_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Shamon Mosley, seen here preparing to shoot a free throw against Edward Waters Nov. 28, scored 15 points as the Thorobreds defeated Fort Valley State 82-75 Thursday at the Exum Center. (Austin Stuckey | State Journal)

All good things must end, and the Kentucky State men’s basketball team ended Fort Valley State’s five-game win streak with an 82-75 victory Thursday night at the William Exum Center.

Free throws made the difference in the first half as the Thorobreds made 69.2% (9-of-13) foul shots to give them a 33-30 advantage at the half.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription