The Kentucky State men’s basketball team outlasted Benedict in a second-half dogfight, winning 90-87 Monday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Kentucky State shot 53.4% from the field and 41.4% from the 3-point line. KSU’s Kong Kong made three of his last four shots from the field with five of his final six shots from the 3-point line to tally 17 points.
Jalon Andrews made five of his final six attempts, and Tyson Brooks shot 100% (4-of-4) from the field.
Jay Murrell and Andrews each scored 16 points, and Murrell grabbed 12 rebounds to earn a double-double.
The game opened with four lead changes in the first five minutes.
Kentucky State was able to jump ahead by three (13-10) on a 3-pointer by Jacobs. Ifeoluwa Shoyoye extended the Thorobreds’ lead to 15-10 with 12:54 remaining in the first half.
Benedict took an 18-17 lead very briefly as Kong made a 3-pointer to give the Thorobreds a 20-18 lead midway through the first half.
Murrell extended Kentucky State’s lead to 12, 45-33, on a 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining in the first half.
Benedict scored the final three points of the first half, cutting the Kentucky State lead to 46-39 at the break.
A 3-pointer from Andrews and a dunk from Brooks gave the Thorobreds a 52-42 lead with 17:57 remaining in the second half. The Tigers responded with a 3-pointer, and Andrews hit a trey to push Kentucky State’s lead back to 10 poins at 55-45.
An 8-0 run by Benedict tied the game at 61-61 at 11:44 in the second half. At the foul line, the Tigers took a brief lead as Aziel Blackwell made three of his four attempts at the charity stripe, giving his team a 64-62 lead.
The game remained close, and at 1:43 in the second half, Benedict made a layup to tie that game at 84-84.
Jacobs made both free throws to give Kentucky State an 86-84 advantage. The Tigers hit a 3-pointer, giving them an 87-86 lead. Andrews came clutch as he hit two free throws for an 88-87 KSU lead.
Andrews stunned the Tigers with a dunk in the final seconds of the second half to send the Thorobreds to a 90-87 victory.
Kentucky State plays its next game Dec. 15 against Fort Valley State at the Exum Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.