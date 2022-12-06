The Kentucky State men’s basketball team outlasted Benedict in a second-half dogfight, winning 90-87 Monday in Columbia, South Carolina.

Kentucky State shot 53.4% from the field and 41.4% from the 3-point line. KSU’s Kong Kong made three of his last four shots from the field with five of his final six shots from the 3-point line to tally 17 points.

