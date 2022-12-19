122122.MBall-KSU Dioum_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Massamba Dioum (21), seen here dunking in front of Fort Valley's Myson Lowe (1) on Thursday, scored seven points in the Thorobreds' 79-75 win over Albany State Saturday at the Exum Center. (Kentucky State Athletics photo)

The Kentucky State men's basketball team rallied in the second half to defeat the Albany State Golden Rams 79-75 Saturday afternoon at the William Exum Center.

Jay Murrell led Kentucky State with 27 points going 8-of-10 from the field and 8-of-9 at the free-throw line.

