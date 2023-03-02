The Kentucky State men’s basketball team played Tuskegee twice in the regular season, losing 90-69 on Jan. 7 in Frankfort and 92-71 on Feb. 20 in Tuskegee, Alabama.

On Wednesday, the Thorobreds found themselves trailing Tuskegee 38-29 at halftime in their quarterfinal matchup at the TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket in Savannah, Georgia.

030223.MBB-KSU Jackson_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State men's basketball coach Jamaal Jackson talks to his team during a timeout. KSU, after losing to Tuskegee twice in the regular season, upset the Golden Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SIAC tournament Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia. The Thorobreds will play in the semifinals Friday. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)

