Kentucky State's Jalon Andrews, directing play at a game earlier this season, had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Thorobreds' 62-52 win Wednesday at Clark Atlanta. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
The Kentucky State men's basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Clark Atlanta 62-52 Wednesday in Atlanta.
Just seconds into the first half, Montrell Jacobs tied the game 3-3 on a 3-pointer. Jalon Andrews followed with a 3-pointer and two free throws to give Kentucky State an 8-4 lead at 17:36 in the first half.
Clark held the lead briefly, but KSU regained the lead at 14-13 on a fast-break dunk by Elijiah Lockhart with 11:46 remaining in the second half.
After two lead changes, Clark tied the game 18-18 with just 7:26 left in the first half.
The Panthers went back out in front, but two made free throws from Jay Murrell tied the game 31-31 at the end of the first half.
Kong Kong scored the first points of the second half to give Kentucky State a 33-31 lead. Clark tied the game at 33-33 for the final time at 16:06 in the second half.
Kentucky State extended its lead by 12 multiple times in the second half and defeated the Panthers 62-52.
Andrews returned to play in dominating fashion, earning a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Two more Thorobreds scored in the double digits as Jacobs scored 14 and Jay Murrell tallied 11.
Kentucky State will continue league play at home against Tuskegee on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Exum Center.
KSU women
After Clark Atlanta was awarded 21 more free throw attempts and called for 13 fewer fouls than Kentucky State, the Panthers defeated the Thorobreds 64-57 Wednesday evening in Atlanta.
The Thorobreds had eight points from Hilani Cantone and seven from Gracen Kerr as they ended the first half trailing Clark 28-25. Laurie Thomas tallied six rebounds to help her team lead the half with 28 rebounds. The Panthers went 11-of-14 from the charity stripe as Kentucky State made four of its six attempts.
The Thorobreds battled with the Panthers, making 11 shots from the field compared to eight from Clark.
Kentucky State was perfect from the free throw line in the second half, making all nine of its attempts.
As a team, Kentucky State outrebounded Clark 42-33. Thomas led KSU with eight rebounds.
Cantone led Kentucky State with 14 points and finished with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Thorobreds play at home Saturday at 1 p.m. as it they host SIAC opponent Tuskegee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.