The Kentucky State men's basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Clark Atlanta 62-52 Wednesday in Atlanta.

010522.KSU-Andrews_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Jalon Andrews, directing play at a game earlier this season, had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Thorobreds' 62-52 win Wednesday at Clark Atlanta. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

Just seconds into the first half, Montrell Jacobs tied the game 3-3 on a 3-pointer. Jalon Andrews followed with a 3-pointer and two free throws to give Kentucky State an 8-4 lead at 17:36 in the first half.

