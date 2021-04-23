The Kentucky State men’s golf team could be getting some national exposure the first week of May.
The Thorobreds will be playing in the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship May 3-5 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and the Golf Channel will televise two hours of the tournament each day.
“This tournament is to promote diversity,” KSU coach Mike Grugin said.
According to the tournament’s website, pgaworkscollegiate.org, “the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, the most culturally significant championship in collegiate golf, annually hosts student-athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and other Minority-Serving Educational Institutions.”
The tournament is by invitation only. There will be 40 teams competing, 10 men’s and 10 women’s NCAA DI teams, and 10 men’s and 10 women’s DII teams. KSU is a DII institution.
The tournament was canceled last year because of COVID, but in 2019, when the event was played at Wanamaker in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the Thorobreds participated and placed sixth among DII teams. KSU’s Rob Duff tied for seventh in the DII standings with a three-day total of 235.
“There are sponsors of the event, and there’s a job fair,” Grugin said. “It’s a big deal for us. The PGA pays for about 90% of it. We have to get there and get back, but once we’re there our meals, rooms, the golf, it’s all paid for. It’s an incredible experience.”
The Thorobreds’ season got off to a slow start this spring. It started in February, and KSU normally plays a few tournaments in that first month.
“This year we only had one tournament the month of February,” Grugin said.
A lack of practice time because of inclement weather meant the Thorobreds struggled in their early tournaments, but that has changed.
“We’ve started rounding into shape at the right time,” Grugin said.
KSU played in five tournaments this spring. Its best finish was third in the Midway University Invitational played at the Frankfort Country Club April 12-13.
Playing in the No. 1 spot for K-State is freshman Jared Southerland, a 2018 graduate of Danville who didn’t attend college until this year. Duff, a senior and a Franklin County graduate, is Kentucky State’s No. 2 player.
Senior Austin Fitzgerald of Owen County holds the No. 3 spot, and Clay County’s Tanner Morgan, a sophomore, is the fourth player.
Grugin said a competition between freshman Braden Howard of Owen County and sophomore Anthony Vascotto of Harrison County will determine who takes the fifth and final spot for the tournament.
“The entire team will go,” Grugin said. “Whoever doesn’t win the fifth spot will go and serve as an assistant coach.
“With the conference championship canceled because of COVID, this has helped keep the team’s focus. This will give us a lot of exposure. People all over the country can watch on May 3, 4 and 5 for two hours a day.”
The Thorobreds will play a practice round on May 1 and begin the 54-hole tournament on May 2.
TPC Sawgrass is the home of the PGA Tour’s Players Championship, won last month by Justin Thomas.
“The last time we were there we had the same rules officials they had at the Masters and U.S. Open,” Grugin said about the tournament. “You get the best down there.
“Our players are excited beyond belief.”
