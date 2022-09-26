The Kentucky State men’s golf team won the Alice Lloyd Invitational, and KSU’s Micah Stangebye placed first in the tournament played at Stonecrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg Sept. 13-14.

It was the first tournament of the Thorobreds’ fall schedule.

