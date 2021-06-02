060221.KSU-Ramon Johnson_submitted.jpg

Ramon Johnson has been named the interim athletic director at Kentucky State University. (Photo submitted)

Ramon C. Johnson, a Kentucky State University alumnus, was recently named the school’s interim athletic director. 

Johnson, a former football and track and field competitor at Kentucky State, began his new position Tuesday.

He replaces Terrance Slater, who has served as interim athletic director since Etienne Thomas' departure in November 2019. Slater is also the women's basketball coach at KSU.

"I really appreciate him," Kentucky State President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said about Slater. "He said he was interim and he had done all he could. I appreciate that. That's good leadership."

Slater will remain at KSU as the women's basketball coach.

Johnson was a member of the 4x100 meter relay team that competed in the NCAA Division II national championship in 1992. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in recreation and later earned a master’s degree in education from McKendree University in Illinois. 

During his career, Johnson served as associate athletic director with Dayton Public Schools. As a project manager, Johnson spearheaded a $14 million renovation of Perc Welcome Stadium and other high school facilities throughout the district. 

Johnson also previously served as assistant athletic director of athletic compliance at East St. Louis Sr. High School, and he has served as a football and track and field coach at multiple schools and levels.

"Our alumni has been extremely responsive to his appointment," Brown said. "He's off to a good start."

Brown said the search for a new athletic director was recently suspended.

"We have 55 applicants," he said. "They (the committee) were doing their best and whittling through the names, but they were not able to get meetings in with a number of candidates.

"Summer is an unusual time to do interviews at a university. You like to do them during the year so individuals can meet the candidates."

Brown confirmed Johnson is one of the 55 people who applied for the athletic director position.

He added that no date has been selected yet to reopen the search for a permanent athletic director.

