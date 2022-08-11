The Kentucky State Athletics Department has announced three season ticket packages for the 2022-23 seasons.

Kentucky State will introduce the Thorobred Club, which gives fans reserved seating at football and general admission to women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's volleyball. Parking will be included, and this package will cost $200.

