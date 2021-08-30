Kentucky State’s football team opened its season with a 20-6 win over Central State at the Classic for Columbus Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

KSU led 6-0 after the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Brett Sylve, and the Thorobreds increased their lead to 13-0 when Justin Hooks recovered a fumble and returned it 4 yards for a touchdown.

Kentucky State's Brett Sylve (3) scores on a 6-yard run in the Classic for Columbus Saturday against Central State in Columbus, Ohio. KSU won 20-6. (KSU Athletics photo)

Central State got on the board early in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Smith to Justin Olibrice.

Kentucky State closed out the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run by Kendon Walker with 5:19 left in the game.

This was the first game for both schools since 2019. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which both teams are members, didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“It was exciting to get back out there, especially to come out with a victory against our rivals up north," Sylve said.

KSU rushed for a total of 322 yards while holding the Marauders to 260 yards. The Thorobreds recorded seven quarterback sacks.

Kentucky State has an open week this week. Its next game will be its home opener Sept. 11 against Kentucky Wesleyan at 1 p.m.

