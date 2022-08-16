Kentucky State’s football team kicks off its season at home Sept. 3 against Delta State.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. for the game that has been designated Frankfort Day and in addition to the game will feature other activities for students and members of the community.

KSU Thorobred logo

