111722.MBall-KSU at Wilkinson_submitted.jpg

Second Street students cheer for Kentucky State men's basketball team, which played Oakwood Monday afternoon at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. KSU won 102-65. (Photo submitted)

Backed by the cheering of Second Street School students and a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds from Jalon Andrews, the Kentucky State men's basketball team defeated Oakwood 102-65 Monday afternoon at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Kong Kong scored the contest's first points on a fast break layup assisted by Jay Murrell four seconds into the game.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription