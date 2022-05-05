050722.KSU Golf-Cade Kilkenny_submitted.jpg

Sophomore Cade Kilkenny led Kentucky State's men's golf team at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, finishing in a tie for second among NCAA DII players. KSU placed fifth in the NCAA DII division of the tournament. (Photo submitted)

The Kentucky State men's golf team completed its season with a fifth-place finish among NCAA DII teams at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Wednesday at the Union League Golf Club at Torresdale in Philadelphia.

Kentucky State shot the lowest team score of the NCAA DII section of the tournament with a round of 292 in the second round. The Thorobreds shot 326 in the final round to finish the tournament with a three-round total of 933. Cal State Dominguez Hills tallied 920 strokes as a team to win first place.

Cade Kilkenny led Kentucky State and finished tied for second among DII players with a three-round total of 233. In round one, he led his team with a 75 and turned the heat on the second day with a 70. He closed out the tournament with a 78.

Micah Stangebye placed sixth, improving every round after his opening 78. He fought in the second, scoring a 73, and completed the final round with a 76.

Johnathan Greenwall had his lowest round in the second with a 73. He opened the tournament with 85 and scored an 88 in the final round.

Will Gibson opened the first round with an 89, shot 79 in the second, and had a final round score of 84.

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship annually hosts student-athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, and other minority-serving educational institutions.

KSU was selected to play in the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship after finishing third at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship last month at the Flat Creek Golf Course in Peachtree City, Georgia.

All five KSU golfers placed in the top 20. Stangebye was sixth, Jared Southerland placed 13th, followed by Kilkenny at 14th, Gibson at 16th and Greenwell, who tied for 20th.

Stangebye was named to the SIAC men's golf all-conference second team during the tournament.

