The Sinclair Community College baseball team wears authentic replica Negro League jerseys before a Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues game a few years ago. On Wednesday Kentucky State's baseball team will be hosting a Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues game, and members of KSU's teams will be wearing the Negro League jerseys. (Photo submitted)

Michael Carter and his brother, Darnell, have a large collection of authentic replica Negro League baseball jerseys and a special way to utilize them.

The Carters lend their jerseys for one college baseball game a year in which one team wears the various jerseys.

This year it will be Kentucky State donning the Negro League jerseys when the Thorobreds host Georgetown College Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Alumni Field in the Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues game. Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson will throw out the first pitch.

“We started it on our own,” Michael Carter said. “I’ll wear one every now and then, but for the most part they stay in the closet. What better use than to let players wear them and teach younger players the history of the Negro Leagues?”

Michael Carter is a senior adviser to the president and chief diversity officer at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.

The Carters began loaning their jerseys once a year to Sinclair’s baseball team in 2016. Last year, because of COVID, Sinclair didn’t have a baseball season, and the jerseys were worn for one game by a senior softball team.

When COVID shuttered Sinclair’s baseball season again this year, Carter and members of the Sinclair program remembered playing Kentucky State in one of the Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues games where Sinclair wore the Negro League jerseys, and they remembered KSU coach Rob Henry’s reaction to the event.

“Coach Henry thought it was fantastic,” Carter said. “We remembered his excitement, and we called him.”

Henry was more than happy to have his team wear the jerseys this year.

“In our program, we talk a lot about who came before you,” Henry said. “We have nameplates over our lockers so they can see the names of players who were here before.

“This is a much more global scale of players who came before and made a difference, people who sacrificed all those years ago so they can play this great game we love.”

The jerseys are made by Ebbets Field Flannels of 100% wool.

The Carters own over 50 different jerseys, which they’ll bring to Frankfort this evening so the KSU players can pick out their jerseys for Wednesday’s game.

Jerseys will include replicas of those worn by Willie Mays with Chattanooga Choo-Choos, Josh Gibson with the Homestead Grays and Satchel Paige with the Kansas City Monarchs.

“One of the things that’s been surprising is I didn’t think younger guys would be that into it,” Carter said, “but an hour, an hour and a half after the game they’re still taking pictures with their families. They love it and that’s been a big surprise, a pleasant surprise.”

Henry would like to see the game become an annual event at KSU, and Carter likes the idea.

“I think it makes it special to have an HBCU school involved,” Carter said. “As long as Coach Henry, as long as KSU wants to do this, we’ll do it. When baseball at Sinclair comes back, we’ll do a couple games a year.”

Carter would like to be able to eventually have enough jerseys for players on both teams to wear, and he doesn’t spend time worrying about what might happen to the jerseys during a game.

“I think it might give it more character with a stain or hole in it, the allure of an old jersey,” Carter said.

“I’m not really going to worry about it. It’s more important that students are wearing them than worrying about the aesthetics of them staying beautiful.”

