Michael Carter and his brother, Darnell, have a large collection of authentic replica Negro League baseball jerseys and a special way to utilize them.
The Carters lend their jerseys for one college baseball game a year in which one team wears the various jerseys.
This year it will be Kentucky State donning the Negro League jerseys when the Thorobreds host Georgetown College Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Alumni Field in the Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues game. Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson will throw out the first pitch.
“We started it on our own,” Michael Carter said. “I’ll wear one every now and then, but for the most part they stay in the closet. What better use than to let players wear them and teach younger players the history of the Negro Leagues?”
Michael Carter is a senior adviser to the president and chief diversity officer at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.
The Carters began loaning their jerseys once a year to Sinclair’s baseball team in 2016. Last year, because of COVID, Sinclair didn’t have a baseball season, and the jerseys were worn for one game by a senior softball team.
When COVID shuttered Sinclair’s baseball season again this year, Carter and members of the Sinclair program remembered playing Kentucky State in one of the Jackie Robinson/Negro Leagues games where Sinclair wore the Negro League jerseys, and they remembered KSU coach Rob Henry’s reaction to the event.
“Coach Henry thought it was fantastic,” Carter said. “We remembered his excitement, and we called him.”
Henry was more than happy to have his team wear the jerseys this year.
“In our program, we talk a lot about who came before you,” Henry said. “We have nameplates over our lockers so they can see the names of players who were here before.
“This is a much more global scale of players who came before and made a difference, people who sacrificed all those years ago so they can play this great game we love.”
The jerseys are made by Ebbets Field Flannels of 100% wool.
The Carters own over 50 different jerseys, which they’ll bring to Frankfort this evening so the KSU players can pick out their jerseys for Wednesday’s game.
Jerseys will include replicas of those worn by Willie Mays with Chattanooga Choo-Choos, Josh Gibson with the Homestead Grays and Satchel Paige with the Kansas City Monarchs.
“One of the things that’s been surprising is I didn’t think younger guys would be that into it,” Carter said, “but an hour, an hour and a half after the game they’re still taking pictures with their families. They love it and that’s been a big surprise, a pleasant surprise.”
Henry would like to see the game become an annual event at KSU, and Carter likes the idea.
“I think it makes it special to have an HBCU school involved,” Carter said. “As long as Coach Henry, as long as KSU wants to do this, we’ll do it. When baseball at Sinclair comes back, we’ll do a couple games a year.”
Carter would like to be able to eventually have enough jerseys for players on both teams to wear, and he doesn’t spend time worrying about what might happen to the jerseys during a game.
“I think it might give it more character with a stain or hole in it, the allure of an old jersey,” Carter said.
“I’m not really going to worry about it. It’s more important that students are wearing them than worrying about the aesthetics of them staying beautiful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.