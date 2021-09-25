KSU Thorobred logo

The Kentucky State football team defeated Benedict College 34-28 at the Circle City Classic Saturday in Indianapolis.

KSU put seven points on the board early in the first quarter with a 5-yard run by Christopher Coneway. Benedict responded with a touchdown run by Eric Phoenix to tie the game, but the Thorobreds’ Brett Sylve had a 1-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left in the first quarter to put KSU up 14-7 when the period ended.

The Tigers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter while KSU was held to a 33-yard field goal by Gerardo Baeza, and Benedict led 28-17 at halftime.

Benedict didn’t score again, and KSU won the game with 17 second-half points.

Shaquan Oliver scored on a 2-yard run, the only touchdown in the third quarter.

Sylve had his second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 31-28 lead, and Baeza closed out the scoring with a 34-yard field goal with 2:55 left in the game.

The Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobred Band won the 2021 Circle City Classic Battle of the Bands with its halftime performance.

Kentucky State (2-2) hosts Savannah State Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

