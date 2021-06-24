KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State University has released its football schedule for the upcoming season.

“There is a lot of positive energy with the release of this schedule,” KSU coach Charlie Jackson said. “This schedule is filled with games against many elite-level football programs, including two contests against Central State. We are excited to represent our university.”

Kentucky State has 11 games on it schedule.

The Thorobreds will open their season on the road at the HBCU Classic for Columbus against Central State on Aug. 28 in a non-conference matchup. After a bye week, the Thorobreds will open their home campaign against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 11.

From there, KSU will compete in the John Merritt Classic against NCAA Div. I Tennessee State on Sept. 18 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Thorobreds will return home for three weeks as they host Benedict College on Sept. 25, Savannah State on Oct. 2 and Lane College on Oct. 9 for homecoming.

Kentucky State will travel to Edward Waters on Oct. 16 and will return home on Oct. 23 against Miles. The Thorobreds play at Tuskegee on Oct. 30 and conclude their home schedule against rival Central State Nov. 6. 

The Thorobreds will travel to Erskine on Nov. 13 if they are not playing in the SIAC Football Championship.

Ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

