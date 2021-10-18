101921.FBall-KSU Oliver_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Shaquan Oliver carries the ball during Saturday's game at Edward Waters in Jacksonville, Florida. Oliver rushed for two touchdowns in KSU's 76-36 victory. (Kentucky State Athletics photo)

Kentucky State’s football had no trouble with Edward Waters Saturday, winning 76-36 in Jacksonville, Florida.

KSU (4-3) scored 11 touchdowns in the game. Four players scored two rushing touchdowns apiece. Brett Sylve had TD runs of 4 and 2 yards, Shaquan Oliver scored on runs of 26 and 9 yards, Isaiah Jackson scored on runs 46 and 54 yards, and Christopher Coneway scored twice on 2-yard runs.

Jordan Level scored on a 27-yard pass from Jonathan Jerry, and Otis Odom had a 76-yard touchdown run.

Gerardo Baeza went 10-for-11 on point-after kicks with one kick being blocked.

The Thorobreds had three players rush for over 100 yards — Jackson with 127 yards, Odom with 111 and Sylve with 103.

Jerry was 4-for-4 passing for 120 yards with one touchdown.

KSU rolled up 626 rushing yards and had 746 total yards on offense.

Edward Waters (2-5) had 486 yards (200 rushing, 286 passing).

Chuck Jones had 7 tackles with two tackles for loss, and Isaiah McFarland had six tackles and one interception he returned 90 yards.

Kentucky State returns home Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against Miles at Alumni Stadium.

