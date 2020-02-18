Kentucky State senior pitcher Brady Bibbs was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Voorhees College.

Bibbs allowed just one hit in seven innings as the Thorobreds completed the doubleheader sweep with a shutout of Voorhees College on Saturday. Bibbs struck out three with four walks and allowed just two runners to reach scoring position.

KSU’s Dashawn Hureskin was named the SIAC Pitcher of the Week last week.

Kentucky State (5-2) opens it home slate 2 p.m. Friday, hosting Cedarville University.

