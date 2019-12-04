Kentucky State University senior women’s basketball player Victoria Blankenship has been named Newcomer of the Week by the Southern Intercollegiate Conference.
Blankenship averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as KSU went 2-0 last week.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kentucky State University senior women’s basketball player Victoria Blankenship has been named Newcomer of the Week by the Southern Intercollegiate Conference.
Blankenship averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as KSU went 2-0 last week.