For the third time this season, a Kentucky State University football player has earned the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Week honors.
Freshman defensive back Xavier Hill joins two-time honoree Jaylen Myers as Newcomer of the Week winners.
Hill recorded a career-high seven tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble. His first sack fumble came as Central State was driving on its first possession, which led to the game’s first touchdown.
Kentucky State (6-3) concludes the 2019 regular season 1 p.m. Saturday with a non-conference road game against Benedict. A victory would give the Thorobreds its best winning percentage in over 40 years.