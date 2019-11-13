For the third time this season, a Kentucky State University football player has earned the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Week honors.

Freshman defensive back Xavier Hill joins two-time honoree Jaylen Myers as Newcomer of the Week winners.

Hill recorded a career-high seven tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble. His first sack fumble came as Central State was driving on its first possession, which led to the game’s first touchdown.

Kentucky State (6-3) concludes the 2019 regular season 1 p.m. Saturday with a non-conference road game against Benedict. A victory would give the Thorobreds its best winning percentage in over 40 years.

