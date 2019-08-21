Former Kentucky State University men’s basketball player David Jelks is headed to Argentina.
Jelks, of Conyers, Georgia, becomes the third Thorobred in the Jamaal Jackson era to sign a professional basketball contract.
He signed with Tomas de Rocamore of LaLiga Argentina and is currently the only American on the roster. They finished 11th in the South Division a season ago.
He joins Julius Barton and Toussaint Rose as the other two professional basketball players under Jackson.
“I remembered all the hard work I have put in through the years,” said Jelks. “I just stayed locked in and focused on achieving this goal.”
The 6-8 forward leaves to the South American country in mid-September for training camp, and then will embark on a nine-month season.
“I’m extremely proud of David and the work that he put in during his three years here,” said Jackson.
“Upon getting hired, David was my first recruit here at Kentucky State. From day one, he bought in to the values and mission of our program, and he is reaping the rewards of his work.”
Jelks appeared in and started 24 games for the Thorobreds last season, averaging 9.3 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds. He had 13 blocked shots, third best on the team.