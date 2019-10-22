Kentucky State football players Jonathan Jerry and Jaylen Myers were honored by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Jerry was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, and Myers was named Newcomer of the Week after the Thorobreds’ 40-20 win at Lane Saturday.
On the first field goal attempt of his career, Jerry — filling in for injured Michael Bobak — drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The freshman kicker was also 3-for-3 on point-after kicks.
Myers scored the go-ahead touchdown against Lane. It’s the first time the Thorobreds have won back-to-back games since September 2017 as he added a career-high two touchdown passes to go with his rushing score. The sophomore quarterback finished with 142 passing yards and 77 rushing yards.