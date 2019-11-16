The Kentucky State University men's basketball team got off to a slow start and never recovered, falling to host Johnson C. Smith, 90-59, Friday in the second game of the JCSU Tip Off Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Golden Bulls scored 16 of the game's first 20 points behind hot shooting, and Kentucky State couldn't get itself on track offensively. The Thorobreds shot just 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from the floor in the first half in falling behind by 22 at the break.
Shooting in the second half improved as Kentucky State converted 43.8 percent from the floor and 25 percent from the three-point line.
Three KSU players — seniors Damarri Moore, Grant Goode and Shaq Athie — finished with nine points each for the Thorobreds. Athie added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Junior Kevin Wharton-Price finished with eight points and a team-high five assists. Senior Jordan Little pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Kentucky State (1-1) plays Livingstone College 3 p.m. Saturday in the JCSU Tip-Off Classic.