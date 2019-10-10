It was about a year ago that Chris Roberts had a decision to make.
A redshirt junior on Kentucky State’s football team, Roberts was going to graduate in December.
Should he take his degree and move on, or should he come back for one more season of football while working on a master’s degree?
On Saturday, Roberts will be playing in his final homecoming game as the Thorobreds host Clark Atlanta at 2 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
Why did Roberts come back?
“Coach Jackson,” Roberts said, referring to KSU first-year head coach Charlie Jackson. “If the old coaching staff stayed I was going to play at another school, but then coach Jackson came.
“He and I had some conversations, and he’s brought this program back to what it is now. That’s the main reason I came back.”
After going 0-10 last year in John L. Smith’s final season as KSU head coach, the Thorobreds are now 2-2 with both wins coming against NCAA DI programs.
“Some great changes have been made,” Roberts said. “The biggest change is we hold each other accountable. Accountability is one of the biggest things happening. There are no more excuses.”
Roberts, 24, is a 2014 graduate of Franklin County High School. He redshirted in 2014 and sat out the 2015 season before returning to the team in 2016.
A 6-3, 330-pound defensive lineman, Roberts has played in all four games. He’s recorded 12 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss.
“I’ve had my ups and downs, but that goes with any player,” he said, “I don’t question myself about my decision. After two monumental wins against DI opponents, I know I made the right decision to come back.”
It also gives Roberts one more time to celebrate homecoming, something he did as a child growing up in Frankfort.
“We’d go watch my older cousin, Gordon Miles, play,” Roberts said. “He was a standout at Kentucky State. We’d go to the game, Tailgate City, the parade.
“Homecoming, to me, is tradition, family. So much goes into it.”
In addition to his play on the field, Roberts offers leadership off of it.
“I kind of get a big uncle vibe,” Roberts said about his teammates. “I’m teaching the young guys about the mistakes I’ve made and about the mistakes they don’t need to make.
“It’s a great feeling being part of helping turn the program around.”
Roberts has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and he’s working on a master’s degree in public administration.
What’s next is up in the air.
“I’ll finish school,” he said. “If it’s God’s will for me to play at the next level I’m ready. If not, I’ve had a great career. I’ve played longer than most people have. I have no regrets.
“If football’s over, it’s time for the real world. I hope to get into coaching somewhere. I always want to be around football, even if I’m not playing.”