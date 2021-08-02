KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State running back Brett Sylve and offensive lineman Anthony Geter were named to the first team of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s preseason football team.

Sylve led the Thorobreds in rushing in 2019 with 1,110 yards. He rushed for nine touchdowns and averaged 109.3 yards per game. He was named to the second team as a punt returner.

The SIAC didn’t play football in 2020.

Geter helped anchor the KSU offensive line in 2019 when the Thorobreds rushed for a total of 1,764 yards. The line allowed only 11 quarterback sacks on the season.

Kentucky State was picked to finish third in the SIAC Western Division in voting by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Miles was picked to win the Western Division with Tuskegee in second place.

Savannah State was selected to win the Eastern Division.

Kentucky State plays its season opener Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. against Central State in the HBCU Classic for Columbus in Columbus, Ohio.

