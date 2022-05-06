KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State’s softball team went 0-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Thursday in Albany, Georgia.

KSU, the No. 3 seed out of the West Division, lost to Benedict 8-0 in its opener. Benedict is the No. 2 seed in the East Division.

The Thorobreds had three hits in the game, singles by Moana Pinner, Aaliyah Yates and Ashley Adkins. The game was called after five innings.

In its second game, Kentucky State went extra innings before losing 9-8 to Fort Valley State in nine innings.

The game was tied 6-6 after seven innings. The Thorobreds took an 8-6 lead in the top half of the ninth inning, only to see Fort Valley score three run in the bottom of the inning for the win.

KSU had 15 hits in the game. Tanisha Valdez hit a home run and two doubles, and Pinner hit a home run and two singles. Brooklyn Black hit a double and single, and Yates and Kendall Collier both singled twice. Olivia Saylor, Imani Reed and Adkins each had a base hit.

Kentucky State finished its season with a 15-23 record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription