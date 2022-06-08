The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the top three nominees for the inaugural Man and Woman of the Year awards.

060822.KSU-Andrea Wallace_submitted.png

Kentucky State University's Andrea Wallace has been nominated for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Woman of the Year award. (Photo submitted)

Nominees from Kentucky State University are Andrea Wallace and Brett Sylve.

Wallace is a member of KSU’s women’s basketball team and holds a 3.6 grade-point average as a business management/marketing major.

Sylve, who played football at K-State, holds a 3.5 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

06082.KSU-Brett Sylve_submitted.png

Kentucky State University's Brett Sylve has been nominated for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Man of the Year award. (Photo submitted)

The winners will be announced Thursday.

“I am elated and proud to say that we are honoring a group of student-athletes that through their hard work and service help move the SIAC brand forward,” SIAC Senior Women Administrators Association Chair Dr. Linda Bell said.

“Each of the top three candidates for the man of the year and woman of the year award exemplifies the standards of academic and athletic excellence set forth by the conference and each member institution.”

The selections were modeled after criteria set forth by the NCAA which requires the evaluation of four guidelines including a personal statement, a chart that highlight's the individual's service and leadership activities, academic achievement, and athletic excellence.

