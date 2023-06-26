Kentucky State University Athletics will host a golf scramble Friday, Aug. 18, at Wild Turkey Trace Golf Club in Lawrenceburg.

KSU Thorobred logo

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription