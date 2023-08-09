The Kentucky State women’s volleyball team will have five home matches for the 2023 season.

The Thorobreds will open their home schedule against in-state opponent Lindsey Wilson on Sept. 6 with the first serve set for 6 p.m., followed by hosting rival Central State on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

