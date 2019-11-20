After falling into the loser's bracket Tuesday, the Kentucky State University volleyball team fought all the way back into the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference finals Wednesday where the Thorobreds lost to Spring Hill for the second consecutive year, falling in straight sets, 25-21, 25-10, 27-25.
To get to the finals, Kentucky State had to open Wednesday with a straight set win over Benedict and then exact a measure of revenge on Albany State by beating the Golden Rams, 3-1.
For their work in the tournament, senior Tapanga Moten and junior Robin Poole were named to the SIAC All-Tournament team.
Kentucky State finishes the 2019 campaign at 25-14.