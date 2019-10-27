Shades of 2013 permeated the Kentucky State University football program Saturday as the Thorobreds shut out Edward Waters (Florida) 12-0 in non-conference action at Alumni Stadium.
It marked the final home game for seniors Jonathan Powell (Greenville, Alabama), Myrthel Stewart Jr. (Glenwood, Illinois), Dennis Bryant Jr. (Bellwood, Illinois), Tyler Telphy (Rialto, California), Jalen Dingle (Detroit, Michigan), Joseph Castellanos (North Brunswick, New Jersey), Marquese Livers (Muskegon, Michigan) and Chris Roberts, a Franklin County graduate.
Kentucky State secured its first non-losing season since 2013 while notching its first shutout since the season finale of the 2013 season. The score wasn't indicative of the Thorobreds’ dominance. KSU took its first two drives deep into the red zone but failed to score on either possession.
The third time was the charm as a 27-yard punt return by redshirt junior Brett Sylve (Hammond, Louisiana) set up a 1-yard touchdown by Sylve early in the second quarter. He went over 100 yards for the third time in the last four games, amassing 146 yards — 122 yards in the second half.
Edward Waters ventured into KSU territory twice during the game, getting inside the 30-yard line just once. In its deepest drive into Thorobred territory, EWC missed a 20-yard field goal off the goal post.
The Thorobreds doubled their lead on the first drive of the third quarter as freshman Christopher Coneway (Stockbridge, Georgia) capped an 11-play, 74-yard drive with another 1-yard run.
Junior Brendan Lawler (Clarksville, Indiana) added 49 yards on just seven carries.
Defensively, Kentucky State limited the Tigers to just seven yards rushing and 96 yards total.
Junior Kalmorris Robinson (Macon, Mississippi) led the team with seven tackles, four solos, and 1.5 tackles for loss. In his first career start, freshman Nigel Cochran (Woodruff, South Carolina) had a team-high five solo tackles and six tackles total. Roberts added six tackles and one sack.
Kentucky State (5-2) travels to defending Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion Miles Saturday for a game at 3 p.m.