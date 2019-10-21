JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kentucky State University football team scored a season-high 40 points in beating Lane in convincing fashion, 40-20, on the Dragons’ homecoming Saturday in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
It’s the most points in a KSU victory since a 47-14 win over Lane on Nov. 1, 2014.
The Thorobreds rattled off 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and through the first drive of the third quarter to put distance between themselves and Lane.
Lane took the early lead with a touchdown on its second possession of the game, but junior LaDarian McAllister blocked the extra point attempt.
On a drive that spanned the first and second quarters, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaylen Myers capped a six-play, 50-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown scamper as KSU took a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Myers finished the game 6-of-11 for a season-high 142 yards and two touchdowns. He had scoring strikes of 45 yards to senior Jonathan Powell and 41 yards to junior Brendan Lawler in the second half. The signal caller tacked on 77 yards on just eight carries and a rushing score.
For the second time in the game, special teams splashed for the Thorobreds as a potential blocked punt turned into a tackle for loss by freshman Jaylen Johnson set up Kentucky State with a short field. Four plays and 24 yards later, senior Malik Saunders powered in from 2 yards out.
In his first career field goal attempt, freshman Jonathan Jerry — in for the injured Michael Bobak — drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired. He was also 3-for-3 on his extra point attempts.
Freshman Christopher Coneway continued the scoring with a 3-yard run, capping a seven-play, 55-yard drive that started the second half.
Redshirt junior Brett Sylve added a team-high 93 yards rushing on 15 attempts for an average of 6.2 yards per game. Powell hauled in a season-high 83 yards on four receptions. For the fourth consecutive game, the senior had a touchdown reception.
Defensively, Antwoine Lloyd had seven tackles, one for loss, and a sack which forced a safety. A quartet of players — senior Mythel Stewart, junior Kalmorris Robinson, freshman Jeremiah Owens and junior Justin Hooks — all had five tackles each.
Kentucky State (4-2 overall, 2-2 SIAC) returns to Alumni Stadium Saturday for the final home game of the season, hosting Edward Waters at 1 p.m.
The game will be Senior Day, Bred Experience Day, Military Appreciation Day and the team’s Cancer Awareness Game.