ATLANTA — The Kentucky State University women’s basketball team was picked to finish first in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s West Division in a vote by conference coaches and sports information directors, the league announced Wednesday.
“We understand it is not where you start, but where you finish so we will always keep that in mind as we prepare for this season,” said Kentucky State University women’s basketball coach Terrance Slater.
The Thorobreds were followed by Tuskegee, Central State, reigning SIAC champion Lane, Miles, LeMoyne-Owen and Spring Hill.
In the conference’s East Division, Benedict — led by preseason player of the year Ay’anna Bey — was picked to win the division. The Tigers were followed by Clark Atlanta, Savannah State, Paine, Albany State and Fort Valley State.
Kentucky State senior Jessie Kee (Indianapolis, Indiana) earned preseason second team All-SIAC honors. Kee finished second on the team, and 16th in the conference, in scoring with 11.6 points. She was third on the team with 6.2 boards.
Kentucky State has an exhibition game Nov. 14 at Western Michigan before opening the season at West Virginia State on Nov. 16.