The Kentucky State women’s basketball team led for just 24 seconds of Tuesday’s game at Illinois-Springfield, but they were the last 24 seconds of the game as the Thorobreds snapped a three-game losing streak with a 61-58 non-conference victory over the Prairie Stars.
A defensive effort that kept Kentucky State within striking distance showed its strength in the fourth quarter, holding the home team to just 11 points over the final 10 minutes of the game.
While the Thorobreds limited UIS to 4-of-10 shooting in the final period, they forced seven turnovers — six coming as KSU turned the tide of the contest with a 9-0 run to pull even for the first time with five minutes remaining.
UIS tallied a quick five points to stem the tide, but only briefly, as senior Victoria Blankenship gave KSU its first and only lead with 24 seconds remaining. A steal by Erica Jones with nine seconds left led to a pair of free throws by senior Carnethia Brown, pushing the lead to three points.
Blankenship and Jones combined for 40 of the team's 61 points in the victory. Blankenship shot 11-of-15 from the field for 23 points, and she added eight rebounds, while Jones finished with 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Senior Jessie Kee pulled down a team-high 10 boards.
The Thorobreds fell behind early as UIS scored 15 of the first 20 points and claimed an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The two teams played even over the next two periods before KSU exploded in the fourth quarter.
Kentucky State (3-3) travels to Savannah State Saturday for its Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener. The game starts at 1 p.m.