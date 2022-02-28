Kentucky State’s basketball teams split their games on the opening day of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Monday in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
KSU’s women won 78-68 over Clark Atlanta and will play Tuskegee, the No. 1 seed out of the West Division, Wednesday afternoon in the quarterfinals.
The Thorobreds (9-14) placed all five starters in double figures, led by Laurie Thomas with 20 points.
Hilani Cantone finished with 16 points followed by Andrea Wallace with 11, and Gracen Kerr and Hannah Henderson with 10 points each. Also scoring for KSU were Taleah Dilworth with five points, Taylor Robinson with four and Iyauna Bonner with two points.
Thomas and Kerr both posted double-doubles, Thomas with 11 rebounds and Kerr with 10 assists.
KSU shot 43.7% from the field and outrebounded Clark Atlanta 51-44.
Clark Atlanta (6-19) shot 34.2%.
Fort Valley 73, Kentucky State 53
Tied 33-33 at halftime, Fort Valley State outscored KSU 40-20 in the second half to take the win.
Kentucky State, after shooting 38.7% in the first half, made just five field goals in the second half and shot 19.23%.
Montrell Jacobs led KSU with 17 points, followed by Kong Kong with 14 and Jalon Andrews with 11.
Rounding out the scoring were Jay Murrell, Shamon Mosley and Elijah Lockhart with three points each, and Tyson Brooks with two points.
K.J. Doucet scored a game-high 23 points for Fort Valley (8-19).
