The Kentucky State women's basketball team lost to the University of South Carolina Aiken 67-49 Monday afternoon at the William Exum Center.

Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr, lining up a free throw earlier this season, scored 14 points in the Thorobreds' win over Albany State Saturday and nine points in KSU's loss to South Carolina Aiken Monday. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

Hilani Cantone led the Thorobreds with 13 points followed by Laurie Thomas who scored 10 points and led Kentucky State with nine rebounds. 

