Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr, lining up a free throw earlier this season, scored 14 points in the Thorobreds' win over Albany State Saturday and nine points in KSU's loss to South Carolina Aiken Monday. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
The Kentucky State women's basketball team lost to the University of South Carolina Aiken 67-49 Monday afternoon at the William Exum Center.
Hilani Cantone led the Thorobreds with 13 points followed by Laurie Thomas who scored 10 points and led Kentucky State with nine rebounds.
A 10-0 scoring run by USC Aiken gave the visitors a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Pacers led 38-24 at halftime and outscored the Thorobreds 17-13 in the third quarter to lead 55-37 going into the final period.
On Saturday, Kentucky State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Albany State 57-53 at the William Exum Center.
Albany State led 34-20 at halftime, but Kentucky State began to attack the 14-point deficit with a 10-point run, and Nina Blade tied the game 37-37 on a layup at 1:46 in the third quarter.
In one minute, the game was tied twice, and a 3-pointer from Sydney Thomas and a jump shot in the paint by Gracen Kerr gave the Thorobreds a 46-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Golden Rams came within one early in the period before Kentucky State went on a short run to lead by seven on a jump shot outside the paint by Blade at 3:55 in the fourth. The Thorobreds held off the Golden Rams and won the contest 57-63.
Kerr led the Thorobreds with 14 points and four assists, and Taleah Dilworth went 75% from the charity stripe to score 10 points.
Kentucky State, 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, plays its next game Dec. 31 at Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.