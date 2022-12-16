After nearly 40 minutes of maintaining a lead, the Kentucky State women’s basketball team defeated Fort Valley State 66-62 Thursday night at the William Exum Center.

 KSU improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and Fort Valley State fell to 2-6, 2-3.

121722_WB_KSUvFortValley_hb_web-2.jpg

Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr makes a pass during the game against Fort Valley at the Exum Center Thursday night. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
121722_WB_KSUvFortValley_hb_web-3.jpg

Kentucky State's Hilani Cantone catches a pass during the game against Fort Valley at the Exum Center Thursday night. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
121722_WB_KSUvFortValley_hb_web-1.jpg

Kentucky State University cheerleaders perform during the women's basketball game against Fort Valley at the Exum Center Thursday night. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription