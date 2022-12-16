Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr (11) directs the offense as Fort Valley State's Kyndall Thomas (3) defends during Thursday's game at the Exum Center. KSU won 66-62. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr (11) directs the offense as Fort Valley State's Kyndall Thomas (3) defends during Thursday's game at the Exum Center. KSU won 66-62. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
After nearly 40 minutes of maintaining a lead, the Kentucky State women’s basketball team defeated Fort Valley State 66-62 Thursday night at the William Exum Center.
KSU improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and Fort Valley State fell to 2-6, 2-3.
From the field, the Thorobreds shot 46.2% (24-of-52), and the Wildcats made 45.3% (24-of-53). Fort Valley State scored 32 points in the paint and Kentucky State scored 22. The Thorobreds scored 32 points off 27 turnovers by the Wildcats.
KSU’s Gracen Kerr made half her shots from the field (6-of-12) to lead Kentucky State with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Her teammate Laurie Thomas followed, shooting 77.78% from the field to score 16 points.
How it happened
Kentucky State gained an early first-quarter 6-0 lead on two back-to-back 3-pointers by Kerr.
Hilani Cantone hit a 3-pointer off a turnover to give Kentucky State a 10-point 15-5 advantage with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter.
A late 3-pointer from Cantone and a layup by the Wildcats ended the first quarter 20-16 in favor of Kentucky State.
Thomas made three of her four shots to lead both teams with six points in the second quarter, and Kentucky State held a 36-29 lead going into the half.
Kentucky State secured its largest lead of the half (15) on a long-range jumper from Kerr, giving her team a 47-32 advantage with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter.
The Thorobreds allowed only nine points in the quarter to lead 50-38 at the end of the third.
Ja’Nia Thompson scored on a second-chance attempt to extend the Kentucky State by 12 (55-43) with 8:06 left in regulation.
Fort Valley State came to within one (57-56) on a layup by Ja’Nya Ferguson. Kentucky State’s Thomas responded with a second-chance layup to hold just a slight lead, but the Wildcats went on to score on a turnover to bring the game back to within one (59-58) as 1:29 remained in regulation.
Two free throws made by Cantone gave the Thorobreds a seven-point 65-58 lead with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth.
A last-minute layup by the Wildcats wasn’t enough, as the Thorobreds took the game 66-62.
Up next
Kentucky State will host Albany State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the William Exum Center.
