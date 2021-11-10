111021.WBall-KSU Thomas_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State senior guard Laurie Thomas looks for an open teammate during Tuesday's exhibition game at Western Michigan. Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds in KSU's 95-58 loss. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)

The Kentucky State women's basketball team opened its season with an exhibition Tuesday, losing to Division I Western Michigan 95-58 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Senior guard Laurie Thomas led KSU with 13 points and seven rebounds, and in her collegiate debut the Thorobreds’ Taleah Dilworth had 11 points and five rebounds.

“We wanted to look at some things, put some people in different situations, and we got a chance to see what everybody could do,” Kentucky State coach Terrance Slater said. “Our execution got better down the stretch as well. Overall we just wanted to compete and I think we did a pretty solid job at competing in spots during the game and gave us a good baseline on where we need to go from here.”

KSU’s next game will be in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to take on West Virginia Wesleyan Sunday at 2 p.m.

