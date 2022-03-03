KSU Thorobred logo

The Kentucky State women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end with an 84-59 loss to Tuskegee in the quarterfinals of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Tuskegee (22-4) led 23-18 after the first quarter and 42-29 at halftime. The Golden Tigers extended their lead to 67-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Laurie Thomas led KSU (8-15) with 17 points, followed by Hilani Cantone, Hannah Henderson and Gracen Kerr with eight points each, Andrea Wallace with seven, Sydney Thomas with six, Taleah Dilworth with three, and Taylor Robinson with two points.

Thomas had nine rebounds, and Cantone handed out seven assists.

