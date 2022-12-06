Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr, seen here shooting during KSU's game against Edward Waters last week at Transylvania, scored 21 points Monday as the Thorobreds lost at Benedict in overtime. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)
A last-minute 3-pointer from Gracen Kerr wasn't enough to overcome the Benedict Tigers as they defeated the Kentucky State women’s basketball team 68-64 in overtime Monday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Kentucky State outscored Benedict College three straight quarters to send the game into overtime. An early 12-0 run helped the Tigers to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. The Thorobreds led the second 12-11, the third 20-17, and the fourth 16-14.
Kerr led the Thorobreds with 21 of the team’s 64 points. Hilani Cantone had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also led her team with three assists. Taleah Dilworth scored in the double digits with 12 points.
The Tigers led 27-22 at the half, but Cantone went straight to the paint seconds into the third quarter to score and cut Benedict’s lead to 27-24.
Naja Fenelon hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 35-35 with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter, and she gave the Thorobreds a 37-36 lead on two made free throws.
With just a second remaining in the third quarter, Kerr hit a 3-pointer to pull Kentucky State within two points, 44-42, at the end of the quarter.
Four points from Dilworth in the final moments tied the game at 58-58 with just 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
Ja'Nia Thompson opened overtime with a made free throw to give Kentucky State a 59-58 lead.
The Tigers retook the lead, but Cantone answered with two free throws to lead 61-60 with 3:03 remaining in overtime.
A short run by the Tigers gave them a 67-61 lead with just under 30 seconds remaining in overtime. Benedict was able to fend off Kentucky State and win the game 68-64.
Kentucky State returns home Saturday for a game at the Exum Center with the Thorobreds hosting Simmons at 2 p.m.
