A last-minute 3-pointer from Gracen Kerr wasn't enough to overcome the Benedict Tigers as they defeated the Kentucky State women’s basketball team 68-64 in overtime Monday in Columbia, South Carolina.

Kentucky State's Gracen Kerr, seen here shooting during KSU's game against Edward Waters last week at Transylvania, scored 21 points Monday as the Thorobreds lost at Benedict in overtime. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

Kentucky State outscored Benedict College three straight quarters to send the game into overtime. An early 12-0 run helped the Tigers to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. The Thorobreds led the second 12-11, the third 20-17, and the fourth 16-14.

