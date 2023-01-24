012423.WBall-KSU Dilworth_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Taleah Dilworth (3), seen driving on Central State's Kailyn Nash (10) earlier this month, led the Thorobreds with 21 points Monday in their 73-51 win over LeMoyne-Owen at the Exum Center. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

The Kentucky State women’s basketball team defended its home court Monday, defeating the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians 73-51 Monday at the Exum Center.

Taleah Dilworth made nine shots from the field to lead Kentucky State with 21 points.

