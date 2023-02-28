030123.WBB-KSU Slater_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State women's basketball coach Terrance Slater talks to his team during a timeout. The Thorobreds' season ended Tuesday with a loss to Edward Waters in the SIAC tournament. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State Athletics)

The Kentucky State women's basketball team saw its season end Tuesday when it fell to Edward Waters 67-62 at the TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship presented by Cricket in Savannah, Georgia.

Gracen Kerr led the Thorobreds with 13 points, followed by Taleah Dilworth and Nina Blade with 12 points each. Hilani Cantone also scored in the double digits with 11 points. 

