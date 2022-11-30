LEXINGTON — The Kentucky State women's basketball team defeated Edward Waters 61-53 on Monday at the Clive M. Beck Center on Transylvania's campus.

The Thorobreds improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with the win. Edward Waters is now 4-3, 0-2.

113022.WBall-KSU Cantone_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Hilani Cantone (1) brings the ball upcourt against Edward Waters Monday in Lexington. KSU won 61-53. (Austin Stuckey | Kentucky State University Athletics)

