LEXINGTON — The Kentucky State women's basketball team defeated Edward Waters 61-53 on Monday at the Clive M. Beck Center on Transylvania's campus.
The Thorobreds improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with the win. Edward Waters is now 4-3, 0-2.
In the third quarter, Kentucky State had its biggest lead of 10 points and went on its largest run of eight points.
Hilani Cantone continued to shine as she shot 66.7% from the field to lead both teams with 20 points. She also led the Thorobreds with six assists. Laurie Thomas led Kentucky State with 10 rebounds, eight defensive, and two offensive.
Kentucky State’s depth showed as its bench outscored Edward Waters 24-14.
Edward Waters scored the first points of the contest on a jumper by Jordan Avery. Thomas responded with a mid-range jumper assisted by Cantone to tie the game early in the first quarter at 2-2.
The first quarter was close as the lead changed seven times, and a 3-pointer by Kerr gave the Thorobreds a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Taleah Dilworth tied the game 25-25 on a long-range 3-pointer halfway through the second quarter. Cantone gave Kentucky State the lead at 27-25 on a driving layup, and she scored again on a steal extending the Kentucky State lead two more (29-25). Kentucky State went into the half with a 31-33 lead.
Kentucky State outscored Edward Waters 14-13 in the third quarter to hold a 47-44 lead at the end of the quarter.
Cantone hit a long-range 3-pointer to give the Thorobreds a nine-point 60-51 lead, their largest of the fourth quarter.
Thomas scored the final points of the contest by making her second free throw to secure a 61-53 victory.
The Thorobreds will travel to Columbia, South Carolina for a pair of league games at Allen on Saturday and Benedict on Monday.
