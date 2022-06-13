It’s been a few weeks, but what happened at the end of Kentucky State’s baseball season is a memory KSU coach Rob Henry won’t forget.

The Thorobreds, after going 0-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament, wrapped up their season by being runner-up in the Black College World Series.

“Those last four games we were absolutely at our best,” Henry said of the World Series. “And it’s not that we scored more runs than we usually do or did anything extraordinary other than the players’ demeanor and attitude. I mean everybody was into it, supporting one another.

“It was a sight to behold and reminds you of our 2018 run that we had in the SIAC tournament where they were all bought in, excited about being there. It didn’t matter what their role was, they just wanted to win, celebrate their teammates, and that’s a lot of fun when that happens.”

KSU finished as runner-up in the 2018 SIAC tournament.

At the Black College World Series, Kentucky State lost its opener to Miles College, then had to win three times to reach the championship game.

The format for the series is two pools consisting of eight from HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) schools.

There were four NCAA Div. II teams in one pool, and four NAIA teams in the other.

The teams that won their pools met for the championship.

Edward Waters, which will be joining the SIAC next season, defeated KSU 3-2 in the title matchup.

“It was back and forth, good competitive baseball,” Henry said. “All credit to Coach (Reginald) Johnson at Edward Waters. It was a great game, very respectful, a lot of congratulations back and forth. It was a great environment. It’s what athletics should look like.

“I’m completely happy. I’d be just a touch happier if we won, but the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect the true nature of the game and the programs.”

This is the second year for the Black College World Series, which took place in Montgomery, Alabama, May 11-14.

“I don’t know that we all knew what we were getting into, but once we started playing and we saw the venue, the city of Montgomery just opened up their arms to us,” Henry said. “They were very gracious hosts. We got a chance to do some things outside of baseball.

“As the week went on, it became more and more exciting, intense, passionate, however you want to describe it. Guys just had a phenomenal time, loved playing in that venue, loved how the city of Montgomery embraced us.”

The series was played at Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays that plays in the Southern League.

According to the Black College World Series website, the field for the series included automatic bids via conference championships and at-large entrants and at-large invitations.

The Thorobreds, who ended their season with a 25-24 record, opened the series with a 12-2 loss to Miles College. They followed that with a 5-2 win over Bluefield State, a 5-4 victory over Albany State and a 12-7 win over Miles that put them in the championship game.

It’s a memory Henry thinks is as dear to his team as it is to him.

“I think they’re going to take away some memories that will last a lifetime,” he said. “I think they will take away the realization that for some of them, they can do more than they ever thought possible.

"They’ll take away the realization sometimes the effort is worth the reward that you can’t see. In our program, we talk a lot about leaving a legacy for people to build on.

“Just the satisfaction that they can look back and say ‘you know what? For four days there in May I was pretty spectacular. We were pretty spectacular.’”

