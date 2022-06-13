It’s been a few weeks, but what happened at the end of Kentucky State’s baseball season is a memory KSU coach Rob Henry won’t forget.
The Thorobreds, after going 0-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament, wrapped up their season by being runner-up in the Black College World Series.
“Those last four games we were absolutely at our best,” Henry said of the World Series. “And it’s not that we scored more runs than we usually do or did anything extraordinary other than the players’ demeanor and attitude. I mean everybody was into it, supporting one another.
“It was a sight to behold and reminds you of our 2018 run that we had in the SIAC tournament where they were all bought in, excited about being there. It didn’t matter what their role was, they just wanted to win, celebrate their teammates, and that’s a lot of fun when that happens.”
KSU finished as runner-up in the 2018 SIAC tournament.
At the Black College World Series, Kentucky State lost its opener to Miles College, then had to win three times to reach the championship game.
The format for the series is two pools consisting of eight from HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) schools.
There were four NCAA Div. II teams in one pool, and four NAIA teams in the other.
The teams that won their pools met for the championship.
Edward Waters, which will be joining the SIAC next season, defeated KSU 3-2 in the title matchup.
“It was back and forth, good competitive baseball,” Henry said. “All credit to Coach (Reginald) Johnson at Edward Waters. It was a great game, very respectful, a lot of congratulations back and forth. It was a great environment. It’s what athletics should look like.
“I’m completely happy. I’d be just a touch happier if we won, but the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect the true nature of the game and the programs.”
This is the second year for the Black College World Series, which took place in Montgomery, Alabama, May 11-14.
“I don’t know that we all knew what we were getting into, but once we started playing and we saw the venue, the city of Montgomery just opened up their arms to us,” Henry said. “They were very gracious hosts. We got a chance to do some things outside of baseball.
“As the week went on, it became more and more exciting, intense, passionate, however you want to describe it. Guys just had a phenomenal time, loved playing in that venue, loved how the city of Montgomery embraced us.”
The series was played at Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays that plays in the Southern League.
According to the Black College World Series website, the field for the series included automatic bids via conference championships and at-large entrants and at-large invitations.
The Thorobreds, who ended their season with a 25-24 record, opened the series with a 12-2 loss to Miles College. They followed that with a 5-2 win over Bluefield State, a 5-4 victory over Albany State and a 12-7 win over Miles that put them in the championship game.
It’s a memory Henry thinks is as dear to his team as it is to him.
“I think they’re going to take away some memories that will last a lifetime,” he said. “I think they will take away the realization that for some of them, they can do more than they ever thought possible.
"They’ll take away the realization sometimes the effort is worth the reward that you can’t see. In our program, we talk a lot about leaving a legacy for people to build on.
“Just the satisfaction that they can look back and say ‘you know what? For four days there in May I was pretty spectacular. We were pretty spectacular.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.