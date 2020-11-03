KSU Thorobred logo

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced that it will seek to move forward with the 2021 winter and spring sports schedule. 

Kentucky State University is a member of the SIAC.

The SIAC men’s and women’s basketball schedule will begin on Jan. 10 and will feature a 12-14 game conference schedule that will culminate with the SIAC Basketball Championship Tournament featuring all SIAC men's and women's teams, including recently admitted SIAC member (provisional), Allen University.

The spring 2021 season will feature men’s and women’s tennis, golf, men’s and women’s track and field, softball and baseball.

The SIAC will not sponsor championships for football, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year, although individual institutions may, based on unique or special circumstances, participate in intercollegiate competition in those sports.

At this juncture, fans will not be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on SIAC campuses.

