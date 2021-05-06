Rob Duff is well known locally for his golfing ability.
This week Duff made some noise on a national level.
Duff, a senior at Kentucky State University, finished second among NCAA Division II players at the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
“It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime thing to play a course like that,” Duff said. “I love playing at Juniper Hill, Wild Turkey (in Lawrenceburg) and Frankfort Country Club, but they kind of pale in comparison to TPC Sawgrass.”
TPC Sawgrass is home of the Players Championship.
Duff shot a three-day total of 233 (79-80-74), finishing two shots behind Anthony Lumpkin of Miles. KSU’s Jared Southerland, who was leading the tournament after two founds, finished fourth with a score of 235 (75-79-81).
Miles won the team championship by 21 shots over Livingstone, and the Thorobreds finished fifth out of six teams.
“I actually got to play there, but only the front nine because of inclement weather, a few years ago on a guys trip,” Duff said of TPC Sawgrass. “I was very intimidated then, but for some reason this time I felt more confident. The team has been playing a lot, and I’ve been playing decent.
“I decided this was the opportunity of a lifetime, so embrace it for what it is, go out and have some fun, and let the chips fall where they may.”
Duff played his practice round and second round at the Sawgrass Stadium Course, which is the one used for the Players Championship, and his first and third rounds were played at the Sawgrass Valley Course.
Two years ago, when this tournament was played at the PGA Golf Club at PGA Village in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Duff finished tied for seventh place.
The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship annually hosts student-athletes enrolled in Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, and other minority-serving educational institutions.
“I have to give big credit to the PGA,” Duff said. “They put on a top-notch tournament on a fantastic golf course. It had to be a tremendous undertaking with a lot of people working to plan, organize and have a tournament this prominent, and I’m proud to have played and been able to compete with some of the top players in the country.”
Last year’s tournament was canceled because of COVID.
This year, after two rounds, Duff found himself tied for seventh.
“I tied for seventh two years ago, and I thought maybe I could get in the top 10 if I played solid,” he said. “Every day there was one hole that really hurt me, where I made a really bad mistake.”
Duff started strong in Wednesday’s final round, taking birdies on two of the first three holes. After a double bogey on the seventh hole, he eagled the next hole.
“At the turn Coach (Mike Grugin) told me I was moving up the leaderboard and to keep up the good play. I had a solid back nine and finished at 74.”
Duff then had to wait in the clubhouse for the final group to finish.
“It was exciting to have it come down to the wire,” he said. “I thought maybe we could go to a playoff, but I was so worn out I’m not sure I could have played more anyway. That wasn’t bad for a 49-year-old.”
Duff, a 1990 graduate of Franklin County, is on schedule to graduate in December with a degree in business administration. He’ll compete on the KSU golf team for the 2021 fall semester.
Duff enrolled at KSU in January 2019 after having attended college at Eastern Kentucky and Kentucky. He didn’t play golf at either school, and he stopped attending college for a job opportunity.
Duff works fulltime as manager at Hibbett Sports in Danville.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to play college golf, and I’m really thankful to finish school and get my degree,” he said.
