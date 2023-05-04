Kentucky State’s Joseph Esparza and Collier Higgs have received postseason honors in baseball from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Esparza, a junior, was named the SIAC Player of the Year.

050423.KSU-Joseph Esparza_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Joseph Esparza has been named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Player of the Year in baseball. (Photo submitted)
050423.KSU.Collier Higgs_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's Collier Higgs has received the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Elite 14 Award for academic and athletic success in baseball. (Photo submitted)

