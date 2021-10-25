102621.KSUFootball_submitted.jpg

Kentucky State's football team lost at home Saturday. Miles College won the conference matchup 28-21. (Kentucky State University Athletics photo)

Kentucky State’s football team lost to Miles College 28-21 Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

The Thorobreds trailed Miles by 14 points on three different occasions in Saturday’s game. KSU rallied within seven points all three times but couldn’t get closer.

Brett Sylve scored all of KSU’s touchdowns with runs of 3, 2 and 2 yards, and Gerardo Baeza was 3-for-3 on point-after kicks.

Sylve was the Thorobreds’ leading rusher with 88 yards.

Miles had 457 yards on offense, 280 passing and 177 rushing, compared to 275 yards for KSU (52 passing, 223 rushing).

Miles is now 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Kentucky State, 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the SIAC, plays at Tuskegee Saturday at 2 p.m.

